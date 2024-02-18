Riverton Hosts Girls Regional Wrestling

The West Regional Girls Wrestling Tournament had 26 teams and over 200 wrestlers descend on Riverton High School last Friday and Saturday.
Star Valley won the team title with 189.5 points, with Pinedale second at 112.
Wind River made a strong showing as a Class 2-A school competing in an open division against Class 1-A through 4-A schools.
There were no Fremont County champions, but twin sisters Lacoda and Abriana Kiser of Shoshoni were runner-up at 140 and 145 pounds, respectively.
Dubois 235 pound Aaliyah Martin was also runner-up.
Wind River qualified five girls for the state tournament next weekend in Casper. Shoshoni had a pair, Riverton one in Victoria Hatch and Lander had three girls advance.
Shoshoni sophomore Brueklyn Truempler showed good promise in placing at state but suffered a shoulder injury and is now out for the season.
Girls Regional Wrestling Team Scores: 1. Star Valley 189.5, 2. Pinedale 112, 3. Kemmerer 86, 4. Evanston 85, 5. Green River 76, 6. Kelly Walsh 73.5, 7. Natrona County 72, 8. Wind River 66, 9. Lyman/Thermopolis 63, 11. Shoshoni 50, 12. Lander 42, 14. Greybull-Riverside 41, 15. Laramie/Powell 39, 17. Jackson Hole 31, 18. Cody/Dubois 22, 20. Big Piney/Lovell 21, 22. Mountain View, 23. Riverton 5, 24. Cokeville/Rocky Mountain/Wyoming Indian 0
100: 1. McKinzie Mortensen, PIN, 7. Aislynn Vroman, WR
105: 1. Kaylea Mortensen, PIN 4. Cora Remacle, WR
110: 1. Brianna Uhrig, GR, 3. Molly Bornhoft, WR
115: 1. Lilly Quintanilla, THM, 4. Lily Hill, WR
120: 1. Tai McBride, JAC
125: 1. Lily Harris, GR, 4. Jordan Nielsen, LAN, 6. Victoria Hatch, RIV
130: 1. McKenna Barham, LAR
135: 1. Remington Aullman, SV
140: 1. Kaylie Julander, KEM 2. Lacoda Kiser, SHO, 4. Maggie Jensen, WR
145: 1. Skylee Gangwish, KW, 2. Abriana Kiser, SHO, 8. Addi Burton, LAN
155: 1. Alix Sorensen, THM
170: 1. Ashten Hubbs, COD, 4. Teagen Pickerd, LAN
190: 1. Seriah Lamb, EVN
215: 1. Katyana Dexter, PIN, 2. Aaliyah Martin, DUB