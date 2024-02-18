More

    Riverton Hosts Girls Regional Wrestling

    Randy Tucker
    Molly Bornhoft had a Star Valley wrestler in a pinning combination - h/t Randy Tucker

    The West Regional Girls Wrestling Tournament had 26 teams and over 200 wrestlers descend on Riverton High School last Friday and Saturday.

    Rosie Smith worked a Kemmerer wrestler – h/t Randy Tucker

    Star Valley won the team title with 189.5 points, with Pinedale second at 112.

    Wind River made a strong showing as a Class 2-A school competing in an open division against Class 1-A through 4-A schools.

    Jordan Nielsen worked for a takedown – h/t Randy Tucker

    There were no Fremont County champions, but twin sisters Lacoda and Abriana Kiser of Shoshoni were runner-up at 140 and 145 pounds, respectively.

    Naomi Johnson tried to escape a Kelly Walsh takedown – h/t Randy Tucker

    Dubois 235 pound Aaliyah Martin was also runner-up.

    Lily Hill worked for a pin – h/t Randy Tucker

    Wind River qualified five girls for the state tournament next weekend in Casper. Shoshoni had a pair, Riverton one in Victoria Hatch and Lander had three girls advance.

    Irelynn Campbell tried to escape a Rock Springs wrestler – h/t Randy Tucker

    Shoshoni sophomore Brueklyn Truempler showed good promise in placing at state but suffered a shoulder injury and is now out for the season.

    Cora Remacle of Wind River and Zoey Keller of Shoshoni at 105 pounds – h/t Randy Tucker

    Girls Regional Wrestling Team Scores: 1. Star Valley 189.5, 2. Pinedale 112, 3. Kemmerer 86, 4. Evanston 85, 5. Green River 76, 6. Kelly Walsh 73.5, 7. Natrona County 72, 8. Wind River 66, 9. Lyman/Thermopolis 63, 11. Shoshoni 50, 12. Lander 42, 14. Greybull-Riverside 41, 15. Laramie/Powell 39, 17. Jackson Hole 31, 18. Cody/Dubois 22, 20. Big Piney/Lovell 21, 22. Mountain View, 23. Riverton 5, 24. Cokeville/Rocky Mountain/Wyoming Indian 0

    Aislynn Vroman took down a Star Valley wrestler – h/t Randy Tucker

    100: 1. McKinzie Mortensen, PIN, 7. Aislynn Vroman, WR

    105: 1. Kaylea Mortensen, PIN 4. Cora Remacle, WR

    110: 1. Brianna Uhrig, GR, 3. Molly Bornhoft, WR

    115: 1. Lilly Quintanilla, THM, 4. Lily Hill, WR

    120: 1. Tai McBride, JAC

    125: 1. Lily Harris, GR, 4. Jordan Nielsen, LAN, 6. Victoria Hatch, RIV

    Victoria Hatch of Riverton looked for a reverse – h/t Randy Tucker

    130: 1. McKenna Barham, LAR

    135: 1. Remington Aullman, SV

    140: 1. Kaylie Julander, KEM 2. Lacoda Kiser, SHO, 4. Maggie Jensen, WR

    145: 1. Skylee Gangwish, KW, 2. Abriana Kiser, SHO, 8. Addi Burton, LAN

    155: 1. Alix Sorensen, THM

    170: 1. Ashten Hubbs, COD, 4. Teagen Pickerd, LAN

    190: 1. Seriah Lamb, EVN

    215: 1. Katyana Dexter, PIN, 2. Aaliyah Martin, DUB

