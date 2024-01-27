11 Fremont County Wrestlers reach Thon Semi-finals

After Friday’s opening rounds, three Fremont County boys and eight girls remain in the title hunt at the annual Ron Thon Invitational with semi-final matches beginning Saturday morning. Wind River’s Isaac Gardner worked Kai Burk of Star Valley. Burk scored three takedowns and Gardner four escapes to win the match 6-4. The tournament has 2A, 3A, and 4A competing against each other – h/t Randy Tucker

Dubois 190-pound wrestler Wyatt Trembly made the semi-finals along with a pair of Riverton Wolverine wrestlers in Zaryc Prosser at 285 pounds and Ryan Watson at 215.

On the girl’s side, Wind River and Shoshoni have three each in the semi-finals and Lander has a pair.

At 110 pounds Molly Bornhoft joins teammates Lily Hill (115) and Maggie Jensen at 140 pounds.

Shoshoni’s Brueklyn Trumpler is in at 125 pounds along with twins Lacoda and Abrianna Kiser at 140 and 145 pounds respectively. Draydon Johnson of Thunder Basin in Gillette and Sam Gregory from Lyman wrestled in the 165-pound division. The Ron Thon tournament brings teams from all four corners of Wyoming – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander’s Teagan Pickerd is a semi-finalist at 170 pounds and Jordan Nielsen is on the opposite side of the bracket from Truempler at 125.

Jensen and Kiser meet in the semi-finals with at least one Fremont County wrestler guaranteed to advance to the championship match.

There are 44 boy’s and girl’s teams in competition with nearly 2,000 wrestlers in girl’s varsity, boy’s varsity, and boy’s junior varsity divisions.