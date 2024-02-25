Zaryc Prosser – State Champion

Riverton heavyweight Zaryc Prosser is the 2024 Class 3-A state champion. He joins five other wrestlers from Fremont County in bringing home hardware from the state finals held at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Prosser came on late in the season, posting an impressive 33-9 record on the year. Ryan Watson finished second at 215 pounds – h/t Riverton Wrestling

Teammates Ryan Watson was runner-up at 215 pounds and Jordan May and Justin Newberry were fifth at 190 and 157 pounds respectively.

Justin Newberry earned the fifth place medal at 157 pounds – h/t Riverton Wrestling

Jordan May was fifth at 190 pounds – h/t Riverton Wrestling

A pair of Lander Tigers narrowly missed gold medals with Coaltyn Laird second at 113 pounds and Hunter Velarde runner-up at 150. Hunter Velarde in semi-final action – h/t Wyopreps

Boys Class 3-A State Wrestling Championships Team Scores: 1. Green River 242, 2. Pinedale 212, 3. Cody 171, 4. Powell 147.5, 5. Rawlins 147, 6. Evanston 119, 7. Douglas/Riverton, 9. Buffalo 87.5, 10. Lyman 73, 11. Torrington 63, 12. Lander 51.5, 13. Mountain View 45, 14. Worland 44, 15. Wheatland 24, 16. Newcastle 23, 17. Burns/Pine Bluffs 17.5

Boys Class 3-A State Wrestling Championships Individual Results:

106: 1. Hudson Baker, RAW

113: 1. Lucas Todd, GR, 2. Coaltyn Laird, LAN

First place match: Lucas Todd, GR over Coaltyn Laird, LAN Dec 8-3

120: 1. Ryan Nutt, PIN

126: 1. Trey Smith, COD

132: 1. Zachary Covolo, RAW

138: 1. Jake Hammer, PIN

144: 1. Nick Weipert, GR

150: 1. Maddux Hintz, GR, 2. Hunter Velarde, LAN

First place match: 1. Maddux Hintz, GR over Hunter Velarde, LAN Dec 7-2

157: 1. Kale Knezovich, GR, 5. Justin Newberry, RIV

Fifth place match: Justin Newberry, RIV over Kash Lenzen, DOU DEC 6-4

165: 1. James Herwaldt, GR

175: 1. Brady Roberts, EVN

190: 1. Morgan Hatch, LYM, 5. Jordan May, RIV

Fifth place match: Jordan May, RIV over Ethan Rabou, BUF MD 12-4

215: 1. Jimmy Dees, POW, 2. Ryan Watson, RIV

First place match: Jimmy Dees, POW over Ryan Watson, RIV Fall 4:43

285: 1. Zaryc Prosser, RIV

First place match: 1. Zaryc Prosser, RIV over Zach Barton, COD MD 8-0