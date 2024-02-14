More

    #Smiles: Lander’s Smith-Velarde nabbed 100th win in Rawlins last Friday

    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    Hunter Smith-Velarde celebrates 100th win on the mats. h/t Tiffany Velarde

    A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

    (Rawlins, WY) – Lander Valley High School Tiger Hunter Smith-Velarde was able to pin his 100th win at the Rawlins/Lander wrestling conference dual in Rawlins on Friday, February 9.

    Smith-Velarde, a senior, competes in the 150 weight class, and will be heading to regionals on Friday and Saturday in Riverton, and then to states the following week.

    “Hunter has come so far and is turning into quite the gentleman,” Smith-Velarde’s mom Tiffany shared with County 10. “We are excited to see how far he goes both on and off the mat. We are very proud of him.”

    Congratulations, Hunter!

