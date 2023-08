(Fremont County, WY) – It’s going to be an unseasonably cool day across the 10, with highs only reaching the low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue today as well, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“Central and northern parts of the state may experience periods of heavy rain today,” they said.

Advertisement

Check out the graphic below for the highs and lows in your area! h/t NWSR