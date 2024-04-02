Unlocking Innovation – Fremont County Start-Up Challenge Final Pitch Night

Are you ready to witness the birth of groundbreaking entrepreneurial ventures? Mark your calendars because the Fremont County Start-Up Challenge Final Pitch Night is just around the corner!

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 9th

Tuesday, April 9th Time: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Location: CWC Health and Science Building Room 100

FREE food and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.

Meet the Contestants:

Prepare to be inspired by the innovative ideas presented by our contestants:

James La Vine

Brian Linton

Susan Frost

Scout Fauth

Genivee LeClair

What is the Fremont County Start-Up Challenge?

The Fremont County Start-Up Challenge is not just an event; it’s a platform where dreams transform into reality. Entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds gather to compete for a share in the Start-Up Challenge seed fund money and invaluable resources to kickstart their ventures. Whether it’s an ingenious tech solution, a sustainable business model, or a revolutionary product, this event showcases the best and brightest ideas poised to make a mark in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Get Involved:

Join us in celebrating innovation, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit. Witness the excitement as contestants pitch their visions to a panel of esteemed judges and vie for the chance to turn their dreams into tangible successes.

For additional information or inquiries, please reach out to Brian Young at [email protected] or call 720-365-6694.