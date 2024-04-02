Unlocking Innovation – Fremont County Start-Up Challenge Final Pitch Night

Are you ready to witness the birth of groundbreaking entrepreneurial ventures? Mark your calendars because the Fremont County Start-Up Challenge Final Pitch Night is just around the corner!
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, April 9th
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- Location: CWC Health and Science Building Room 100
FREE food and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.
Meet the Contestants:
Prepare to be inspired by the innovative ideas presented by our contestants:
- James La Vine
- Brian Linton
- Susan Frost
- Scout Fauth
- Genivee LeClair
What is the Fremont County Start-Up Challenge?
The Fremont County Start-Up Challenge is not just an event; it’s a platform where dreams transform into reality. Entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds gather to compete for a share in the Start-Up Challenge seed fund money and invaluable resources to kickstart their ventures. Whether it’s an ingenious tech solution, a sustainable business model, or a revolutionary product, this event showcases the best and brightest ideas poised to make a mark in the entrepreneurial landscape.
Get Involved:
Join us in celebrating innovation, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit. Witness the excitement as contestants pitch their visions to a panel of esteemed judges and vie for the chance to turn their dreams into tangible successes.
For additional information or inquiries, please reach out to Brian Young at [email protected] or call 720-365-6694.