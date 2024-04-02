More

    Unlocking Innovation – Fremont County Start-Up Challenge Final Pitch Night

    Sponsored by Central Wyoming College
    Image from the 2023 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge finalist pitch night. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    Are you ready to witness the birth of groundbreaking entrepreneurial ventures? Mark your calendars because the Fremont County Start-Up Challenge Final Pitch Night is just around the corner!

    Event Details:

    • Date: Tuesday, April 9th
    • Time: 6:00 p.m.
    • Location: CWC Health and Science Building Room 100

    FREE food and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.

    Meet the Contestants:
    Prepare to be inspired by the innovative ideas presented by our contestants:

    • James La Vine
    • Brian Linton
    • Susan Frost
    • Scout Fauth
    • Genivee LeClair

    What is the Fremont County Start-Up Challenge?
    The Fremont County Start-Up Challenge is not just an event; it’s a platform where dreams transform into reality. Entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds gather to compete for a share in the Start-Up Challenge seed fund money and invaluable resources to kickstart their ventures. Whether it’s an ingenious tech solution, a sustainable business model, or a revolutionary product, this event showcases the best and brightest ideas poised to make a mark in the entrepreneurial landscape.

    Get Involved:
    Join us in celebrating innovation, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit. Witness the excitement as contestants pitch their visions to a panel of esteemed judges and vie for the chance to turn their dreams into tangible successes.

    For additional information or inquiries, please reach out to Brian Young at [email protected] or call 720-365-6694.

