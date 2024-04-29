Create the perfect gift for Mom at Wind and Sage Candles

Stop in to Wind and Sage Candles in Riverton and see the new Candle Bar during the Mother’s Day Sip n Shop event. Check out their newest scents of the season: Sea Salt & Cotton, Wildwood Flower, Pink Peony & Lemon, and Palo Santo & Sage.

Each Wind and Sage candle is long lasting, made from slow and clean-burning coconut wax, which is better for you and your home.

The Mother’s Day Candle Bar is open from 10 am until 3 pm on Saturday, May 11th. You can book a time slot to get in to Wind and Sage when you need to and get the most out of your shopping experience. Create your own personalized gift for mom while enjoying in-store discounts, snacks, and drinks.

Don’t miss the other Candle Bar classes if you can’t make it Saturday! Classes are just $35 and are a great way to host a private party.

Discover Wind and Sage Candles



Visit Wind and Sage online to see all the newest additions to their fragrance line as well as wax melts, room sprays, and diffusers. Everything is toxin-free from natural quality ingredients inspired by the scents of the West.

You can visit in person by appointment at 7854 Riverview Road in Riverton. Call or text 307-850-8160 to set up a shopping time. Wind and Sage products are also carried in nine other Wyoming locations!