    SageWest donates to the Boys and Girls Club of Riverton

    Pictured left to right: Curt Galitz, Boys and Girls Club Board Member; Jacque Stoldt, Boys and Girls Club Riverton Club Director; John Whiteside, SageWest CEO and Mary Axthelm, Boys and Girls Club Board Member

    SageWest Health Care demonstrates its commitment to community welfare by generously donating $1,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Riverton. Located currently in Rendezvous Elementary School, the Club serves as a vital hub for afterschool enrichment, offering a spectrum of activities from homework assistance and character education to engaging arts & crafts projects.

    Embracing inclusivity, the Club warmly welcomes children from Kindergarten through 5th grade, ensuring accessibility by facilitating transportation for K-3 students through the school district’s bussing system. Through such support and outreach, the Boys and Girls Club remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the potential of every child within the community.

