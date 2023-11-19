Trinity Episcopal Church holding annual Thanksgiving curbside meal giveaway on Thursday

(Lander, WY) – Trinity Episcopal Church will once again be putting on it’s free curbside Thanksgiving meal service this Thursday on Thanksgiving Day.

The meals are being offered from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The church is located at 860 South 3rd St., and folks are being asked to enter and line up on Fremont street, where they will be directed to the parking lot.

If you would like to volunteer, Trinity Episcopal needs help making food, preparing plates, carving turkeys, gathering donations, and much more. There is a sign up sheet on the table across from Trinity’s office, or you may contact [email protected] for more info.