Over 190 free Thanksgiving meals served at Trinity Episcopal curbside service

(Lander, WY) – 192 meals were served Thanksgiving day at the Trinity Episcopal free curbside meal service, according to organizer and church Reverend/Co-Rector Janet Seeley.

Folks were greeted by a traffic-directing turkey, and were treated to a full course Thanksgiving meal.

“We had about 90 people show up right at the beginning, who we served in about 15 minutes,” Seeley commented, adding that it stayed steady right up until the end.

Advertisement

Seeley went on to say that a number of care facilities like Lynne Gardens utilized the meals for residents, and also shared a few heartwarming stories about people who were truly grateful for a hearty meal during times of food insecurity, especially on the holiday.

To hear more about the service from last year, click here.