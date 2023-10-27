The weekend is filled with lots of haunted, spooky Halloween fun!

Looks like this is going to be one of the biggest holiday weekends of the year! There are so many Halloween events going on that I’m not going to even begin to list them all, because, well…thankfully, they’re all in one place! Check out County 10’s Halloween 2023 events page for everything fun and spooky this weekend through Halloween next Tuesday…events, haunted houses, and even a Trick or Treat map! There’s tons of fun to be had in Riverton, Lander, Shoshoni, Ethete, Fort Washakie, Dubois…all over the County!

Many of these events are fundraisers for great causes, so bring your checkbook or some cash to donate, a canned food item if they’re having a food drive…or find out more information on how to volunteer or support future events and activities with their group or organization. I’m sure they’ll all appreciate your support, as it takes a lot of work to put together events like these! They also give opportunities to connect with your community in a good way.

There are other things going on, too…there’s a community craft fair and a music concert in Lander; there’s an open mic night in Riverton. The new Fremont County DUI Team will be out in full swing and by the way…Saturday is National First Responder Day, so let’s be sure to show our thanks and support to all of our first responders by being safe and responsible while we’re out and about on this busy weekend!

Advertisement

Winter weather has finally arrived, so be sure to put those layers on…bundle up, dress up, and have fun in the 10!

On Friday…

For Halloween events, visit County 10’s Halloween 2023.

There’s a Small Business Training Workshop this morning from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Frank B. Wise Building, #3 Ethete Road in Fort Washakie. Geared for small businesses and entrepreneurs…topics include marketing and social media promotion. Brought to you by the Wind River Development Fund.For more information, email [email protected] or call 307-335-7330.

Advertisement

It’s the 44th Annual Lander Community Craft Fair tonight from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and also on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lander Community & Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive. Vendors, a bouncy house for kids, and, of course…a lot of early holiday shopping to be done! For more information, contact Amy Federer at [email protected], call 307-349-8343, or visit the Facebook page.

“Celebrating 20 Years of Artistry in Action!” The Lander Art Center has a Members Show exhibit opening tonight with a reception from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the LAC on 258 Main Street. The show is a celebration of “the artists who make the art center a vibrant place to be.” Congratulations on 20 years, LAC! For more information, call (307) 332.5772, visit their website or Facebook page.

The music of Dan Seeyle & Packin’ the Mail is on tonight at the Riverton Senior Center’s Friday Night Dance tonight from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Senior Center, 303 East Lincoln. The RSCC has a lot of other activities and classes going on during the month, and they’re also seeking vendors for their holiday craft fair in December. For more information, call 307-856-6332, visit their (very active) Facebook page or their website.

Advertisement

On Saturday…

For Halloween events, visit County 10’s Halloween 2023.

Your local winter farmers’ markets are still happening on Saturday mornings, and they’ve moved indoors! Check out the Riverton Saturday Market at the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and the Lander Local Food Market from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon at the VFW Building, 11 Tweed Lane. Support your local producers!

Advertisement

Way cool opportunity alert! You can Learn to Fly at the Lander Airport! Complimentary flights are being booked on Tuesdays and Saturdays through December 12. Call ahead to schedule, (307) 330-3408. (I’m thinkin’…wouldn’t this be a really cool “gift” to give yourself, a kid, or a friend or family member who might be interested in flying?)

The Fremont County Symphony Orchestra’s Fall Concert is tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the LVHS Auditorium. 350 Baldwin Creek Road. Their “What’s the Buzzz…?” concert features Lauren Skinner on English Horn, performing Liebesruf eines Faun by Hans Steinmetz…also on the program is The WASPS Overture by Vaughan-Williams, Mazeppa -Cossack March by Liszt, Suite from “Far and Away” by John Williams, and more…plus, you shouldn’t go through the Halloween season without the Toccata and Fugue in d minor by J.S. Bach! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 per student, $30 per family. For more information, visit their Facebook page or website.

Have you been on one of the Riverton Haunted History Walking Tours? Alma Law can take you on one this evening! The tour is just $10 per person; gather at 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot next to 307 Financial (on Main and N. 5th Street). For information and to book your reservation, visit the Riverton Downtowners website.

There will be an Open Mic Night tonight at 6:00 p.m. at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery, 203 East Main Street in Riverton. All performers welcome…music, comedy, poetry out loud, etc. Bring it! Reserve your spot on the list by texting 307-840-0466; visit BSCR’s Facebook page for more info.

Did I miss your event? Be sure to get it posted in County 10’s event calendar. The holidays will be here before you know it, so you’ll want to make sure all of your events and activities are included. Just click on “Add Event”, sign up, or log in to CitySpark, and enter your information. You can even upload a flyer graphic or poster…and don’t forget that all of these posts are shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest!