The Wind River Development Fund is hosting a marketing and small business training workshop this Friday, October 27. This free event geared to small businesses and entrepreneurs will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Frank B. Wise Building (#3 Ethete Road in Fort Washakie).

The training will focus on marketing, social media and how to attract business and promote your business.

Class hosts encourage attendees to bring their personal computers if possible.

For more information please contact [email protected] or call 307-335-7330.