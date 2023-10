(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Friday will be a cold end to the workweek.

Scattered snow showers will occur across northern Wyoming, and cold temperatures will continue into the weekend before milder temperatures return for next week.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with Dubois and Jeffrey City the outliers at 29 degrees and 41 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the teens. h/t NWSR