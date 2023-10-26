No tricks, just treats – Make sure your children are safe and sober this Halloween

As Halloween approaches, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of costumes, candy, and spooky decorations. However, amidst the fun and festivities, it’s crucial to remember that some of the scariest horrors we face are not supernatural but rather the very real dangers of substance abuse.

The Frightening Reality of Underage Drinking

Halloween is a favorite holiday among teenagers, and some may be tempted to engage in underage drinking. It’s essential to understand that alcohol is especially dangerous for young people as it can disrupt brain development and increase the risk of alcohol dependence later in life. The combination of alcohol and costumes can also lead to poor decision-making, making Halloween a potentially risky time for teenagers.

The Haunting Effects of Underage Marijuana Use

In states where marijuana is legalized and even in Wyoming where it’s not, there is a growing concern about underage marijuana use. Halloween is a time when teens might experiment with marijuana edibles or other forms of the drug. The effects of marijuana on developing brains are not fully understood, but research suggests that it can impair cognitive function, memory, and motivation. It’s essential for parents and educators to communicate the risks associated with marijuana use and help youth make responsible choices.

You’re not missing out – Not everyone is using marijuana. Most choose a healthier path.

Young people often face peer pressure to engage in underage marijuana use, believing that it’s the norm. It’s crucial to emphasize that not everyone is using marijuana. In fact, most choose to pursue healthier alternatives and avoid the risks associated with substance use. Encouraging this message can help adolescents understand that they are not missing out by abstaining from marijuana.

Parents, you’re not alone – Encourage conversations around the reality that most youths are abstaining from marijuana and alcohol.

Open and honest communication between parents and their children is vital in addressing the issue of underage marijuana use and drinking. Parents should be reassured that they are not alone in facing these challenges. Many young people are making responsible choices, and parents should feel confident in discussing these topics with their children. Parents having open conversations about the risks and consequences of substance use can help guide their children toward informed decisions.

Other Drugs and Their Spooky Consequences

While alcohol and marijuana are frequently in the spotlight, it’s vital to remember that the dangers extend beyond these substances. The use of synthetic drugs, prescription medications, and other illicit substances can lead to severe health issues, addiction, and even overdose. Halloween can be a time when people are tempted to experiment with these substances, so once again, awareness and education are crucial.

Better things to do – Prioritize exciting and fulfilling activities over substance use.

Promoting exciting and fulfilling activities is a powerful way to deter young people from engaging in underage drinking, marijuana use and other drugs. Activities like sports, arts, volunteering, and pursuing hobbies can provide a sense of purpose, excitement, and accomplishment. Encourage adolescents to find their passions and invest their time in activities that bring joy and satisfaction. Community programs, schools, and parents can play a vital role in providing access to these activities and creating an environment where young people feel supported and engaged.

Let’s take a constructive approach to tackling the issues of underage substance abuse. By emphasizing that not everyone is using substances, promoting exciting alternatives, and fostering open communication between parents and children, we can empower young people to make healthier choices and lead fulfilling lives. Together, we can work to create a safer and more responsible environment for our youth.

Visit Fremont County Prevention for resources.

How Sources of Strength Can Help

In the fight against substance abuse, the Sources of Strength program can be a beacon of hope. This peer-led initiative empowers young people to foster resilience, provide support to their peers, and create a positive community. During the Halloween season, Sources of Strength can:

Promote Open Dialogue: Encourage young people to have open conversations with their peers about the risks of substance abuse and the importance of making responsible choices. Provide a Support System: Ensure that teens have access to a network of friends and adults who can provide guidance, encouragement, and support in resisting peer pressure. Emphasize Healthy Alternatives: Organize events and activities that offer fun and excitement without the need for alcohol or drugs, giving teens positive alternatives. Educate About the Consequences: Share information about the real-life consequences of substance abuse, emphasizing how it can impact one’s health, future, and relationships.

The Sources of Strength program provides a ray of hope in the darkness, offering a proactive approach to prevent substance abuse, especially during holidays like Halloween. By promoting resilience, support, and education, we can work together to ensure that Halloween remains a fun and safe celebration for everyone.

Set an example and don’t overindulge

For many adults, Halloween parties are an opportunity to unwind and enjoy a few alcoholic beverages. However, overconsumption of alcohol can lead to a host of problems, including impaired judgment, alcohol poisoning, and increased risk of accidents. Drunk driving is a significant concern during Halloween, as revelers may underestimate their impairment, leading to tragic consequences. Call a safe ride or have a designated driver set up. Remember, your children are watching and will learn to make healthy choices when they see you do the same.

Have fun, stay safe, and enjoy the extra time with family and friends!

Take advantage of some great Halloween activities that you can enjoy as a family. Click here to see Halloween events in Fremont County.

Your Choice. Their Future.