The County 10 Podcast with Tyler McCann and Tasha Messenger all about the Beef Roundup at CWC

(Riverton, WY)- The Rendezvous City Beef Roundup is just days away. Tyler and Tasha join the County 10 Podcast with Jerrad and Charene to give us the details on the beef. Tyler Mccann is the owner of Wyoming Cowboy Cuts and the founder of the beef roundup. Tasha is the owner of The Messenger Girls located in Lander and comes from a ranching family. The excitement and passion for Wyoming agriculture runs deep.

Tyler and Tasha discuss the roundup that is coming up on September 10th at CWC. More importantly though, Tyler discusses Wyoming leading the charge in beef production, processing and how they provide that service to the public, which is unlike anywhere else in the country. We are very lucky and you will feel even better about the beef we have in Wyoming after listening to this podcast below.

You can find the schedule and purchase tickets here.

Advertisement