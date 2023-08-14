New RPD officer to be sworn in during Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday; church rezone also on agenda

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a public introduction and the oath of office for Riverton Police Department patrol officer Cassandra Barnes.

The council will also hear a report on the city’s fiscal year 2022 audit, and the mayor will sign a proclamation renaming the city “Moo-rocco” for the day on Aug. 26 in recognition of the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup.

The mayor will also sign a proclamation recognizing 811 Day on Aug. 11.

A public hearing will be held before the council considers a firework permit application from Fremont County School District 25 for fireworks displays during home football games this season.

Next, the council will consider appointing Christopher Houser Veach to the Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Committee.

The council will vote on two ordinances on third reading Tuesday: the Reddon Addition Plat and Annexation and the Presbyterian Church rezone.

There are also three economic development funding agreements on the agenda, with Brunton International, Legacy Foam Solutions, and Media Adventure Queen.

Finally, the council will consider authorizing a change to the wastewater treatment plant budget to accommodate emergency repairs, then hear the fiscal year 2023 year-end fiscal report.

The meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.