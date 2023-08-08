And the winner of Riverton’s One-Day Renaming is…

(Riverton, WY) – The culmination of the “Rename Riverton for a Day” campaign has yielded a winning moniker: “Moo-rocco.” The selection reflects the community’s deep connection to cattle ranching and the upcoming Rendezvous City Beef Roundup happening August 26th.

This victory was achieved through a multi-stage process that captured the essence of community engagement. The campaign commenced with open nominations, allowing Riverton residents to suggest creative, beef-inspired names.

From these nominations, the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup Committee meticulously curated a selection of the top five names.

Then final voting was back in the hands of the community, as residents enthusiastically cast their votes for the name they believed would best embody our town’s unique character. “Moo-rocco” emerged as the frontrunner, encapsulating both our Western legacy and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming Rendezvous City Beef Roundup.

County 10’s 97.5 ‘The Brand’ and the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup would like to thank everyone who participated in the ‘Rename Riverton for a Day’ campaign!

Stay tuned for updates (City Council Meeting on Aug 15th) as we prepare to embrace the “Moo-rocco” spirit, and be sure to mark your calendars for August 26th, when the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup promises a memorable celebration.

Click here to learn more about the only beef festival and steak-tasting competition of its kind in America! The Rendezvous City Beef Roundup