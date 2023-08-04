Cast Your Vote for Riverton’s One-Day Renaming: Top 5 Finalists Revealed

Riverton residents, the moment has arrived to make your voice heard in shaping a significant event for our community. The “Rename Riverton for a Day” campaign, a collaboration between the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup and County 10’s radio station, 97.5 KDLY ‘The Brand’, has progressed to an exciting phase – the selection of the top 5 name suggestions.

From a plethora of imaginative and captivating entries, the Beef Roundup Committee has carefully curated a shortlist of names that resonate with the essence of our city’s cattle country heritage. We invite you to participate in this decision-making process by casting your vote for the most fitting name that will grace Riverton for a remarkable 24 hours.

To vote and see the top 5 Finalists, please visit County 10’s Rename Riverton page.

And before you go! Mark your calendars for the ultimate beef extravaganza – the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup, happening on August 26th! 🥩🎉 Get ready for the only beef festival and steak-tasting competition of its kind in America!

Secure your tickets now through the link below: