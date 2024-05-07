St. Clair to play volleyball at Haskell

Sandra St. Clair will continue a family tradition in attending Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas. Her namesake, her late grandmother Sandra graduated from Haskell.

St. Clair has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball for the Fighting Indians.

She was a standout volleyball, basketball, and track athlete for the Lander Valley High School Lady Tigers and wasn’t sure she wanted to compete at the college level.

Sandra St. Clair with her grandmother Nettie Nave, mom Viola, little brother Noah, and father Darwin – -h/t Randy Tucker

“At first I wasn’t sure about doing sports, I thought, maybe I’ll fill out the sports application for Haskell,” she said. “And they contacted me.”

St. Clair will major in business with the goal of a career in sports entertainment and marketing.

She is the daughter of Darwin and Viola St. Clair and the granddaughter of Lettie Nave. Sandra St. Clair and her volleyball coaches as she signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Haskell Indian Nations University -h/t Randy Tucker

St. Clair is the second child of the family to play at the next level, her older brother Bryan plays basketball and long and high jumps for the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.

“I want to thank Amy Bird, my club coach. She’s been with me the longest,” St. Clair said. “My parents, my siblings, they’ve always been there for me, and my teammates.”