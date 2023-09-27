Fremont County sports schedule Sept. 27 – Oct 1

(Fremont County, WY) – This week has some exciting sporting events for Fremont County. The Keeper of the Gold rivalry between Riverton and Lander will take place Friday in Lander. County 10 will have coverage of that game on a joint broadcast! Check out all the ways to tune in below.
Wyoming Indian volleyball and cross country are scheduled to compete at the Lakota Nation Invite. That is being held in Rapid City, South Dakota. Wind River and Shoshoni will also participate in tournament play in Thermopolis while Riverton will get its conference season started.
Lander and Riverton swimming will make their way to Sublette County on Saturday. Lander will host a meet at the Bruce Gresely pool on Friday.
There are plenty of sporting events for Fremont County to get to this weekend. Check out what all is happening below
*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football and volleyball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.
Thursday
Football
- #2 Wind River at Wyoming Indian 6 p.m.
High School Volleyball
- Worland at Lander 6 p.m.
- Ft. Washakie at Burlington 6 p.m.
High School Cross-Country
- Worland Invite
- Lander, Riverton, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County
Friday
Football
- Riverton at Lander 6 p.m.
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.
- #4 Dubois at Meeteetse 2 p.m.
- Shoshoni at Riverside 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball
- Riverton at Rock Springs 4 p.m.
- Thermopolis Tournament (Rolling Schedule after first matches)
- Wind River vs Kemmerer 1 p.m.
- Shoshoni vs Thermopolis 1 p.m.
- Wind River vs Little Snake River
- Shoshoni vs Encampment
- Wind River vs Meeteetse
- Shoshoni vs Meeteetse
- Lakota Nationa Invite at Rapid City, SD
- Wyoming Indian vs Crow Creek
- Wyoming Indian vs Mahpiya Luta
- Wyoming Indian vs Oelrichs
Girls Swimming
- Lander Invite
College Volleyball
- Eastern Wyoming at Central Wyoming 7 p.m.
- Listen Live on Rustler Radio 88.1 F.M.
- Watch Live on YouTube
College Golf
- Central Wyoming College at Otero Junior College
Womens College Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Otero College 9 a.m.
Mens College Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Otrero College 11 a.m.
College Rodeo
- Central Wyoming College at Sheridan
Saturday
High School Volleyball
- Dubois JV at Ft. Washakie 11 a.m.
- This match is slated as a conference match on the schedule.
- Kelly Walsh at Riverton 12 p.m.
- Thermopolis Tournament
- Wind River vs TBD
- Shoshoni vs TBD
- Lakota Nationa Invite at Rapid City, SD
- Wyoming Indian vs Marty Indian School 9 a.m.
- Wyoming Indian vs TBD based on results
Girls Swimming
- Sublette Invite
- Lander and Riverton will participate from Frmeont County
High School Cross Country
- Lakota Nation Invite
- Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens will participate from Fremont County
College Volleyball
- Laramie County Community College at Central Wyoming 2 p.m.
- Listen Live on Rustler Radio 88.1 F.M.
- Watch Live on YouTube
College Golf
- Central Wyoming at Otero Junior College
Womens College Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Trinidad State College 1 p.m.
Mens College Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Trinidad State College 11 a.m.
College Rodeo
- Central Wyoming College at Sheridan
Sunday
College Rodeo
- Central Wyoming College at Sheridan