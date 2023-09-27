More

    Fremont County sports schedule Sept. 27 – Oct 1

    Wyatt Burichka
    Wyatt Burichka
    Bodie Moffat waits for the play from the sideline (h/t Shelli Chance)

    (Fremont County, WY) – This week has some exciting sporting events for Fremont County. The Keeper of the Gold rivalry between Riverton and Lander will take place Friday in Lander. County 10 will have coverage of that game on a joint broadcast! Check out all the ways to tune in below.

    Wyoming Indian volleyball and cross country are scheduled to compete at the Lakota Nation Invite. That is being held in Rapid City, South Dakota. Wind River and Shoshoni will also participate in tournament play in Thermopolis while Riverton will get its conference season started.

    Lander and Riverton swimming will make their way to Sublette County on Saturday. Lander will host a meet at the Bruce Gresely pool on Friday.

    Advertisement

    There are plenty of sporting events for Fremont County to get to this weekend. Check out what all is happening below

    *Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football and volleyball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week. 

    Thursday

    Football

    Advertisement
    • #2 Wind River at Wyoming Indian 6 p.m.

    High School Volleyball

    • Worland at Lander 6 p.m.
    • Ft. Washakie at Burlington 6 p.m.

    High School Cross-Country

    • Worland Invite
      • Lander, Riverton, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County

    Friday

    Advertisement

    Football

    • Riverton at Lander 6 p.m.
    • #4 Dubois at Meeteetse 2 p.m.
    • Shoshoni at Riverside 7 p.m.

    High School Volleyball

    • Riverton at Rock Springs 4 p.m.
    • Thermopolis Tournament (Rolling Schedule after first matches)
      • Wind River vs Kemmerer 1 p.m.
      • Shoshoni vs Thermopolis 1 p.m.
      • Wind River vs Little Snake River
      • Shoshoni vs Encampment
      • Wind River vs Meeteetse
      • Shoshoni vs Meeteetse
    • Lakota Nationa Invite at Rapid City, SD
      • Wyoming Indian vs Crow Creek
      • Wyoming Indian vs Mahpiya Luta
      • Wyoming Indian vs Oelrichs

    Girls Swimming

    Advertisement
    • Lander Invite

    College Volleyball

    College Golf

    • Central Wyoming College at Otero Junior College

    Womens College Soccer

    • Central Wyoming at Otero College 9 a.m.

    Mens College Soccer

    • Central Wyoming at Otrero College 11 a.m.

    College Rodeo

    • Central Wyoming College at Sheridan

    Saturday

    High School Volleyball

    • Dubois JV at Ft. Washakie 11 a.m.
      • This match is slated as a conference match on the schedule.
    • Kelly Walsh at Riverton 12 p.m.
    • Thermopolis Tournament
      • Wind River vs TBD
      • Shoshoni vs TBD
    • Lakota Nationa Invite at Rapid City, SD
      • Wyoming Indian vs Marty Indian School 9 a.m.
      • Wyoming Indian vs TBD based on results

    Girls Swimming

    • Sublette Invite
      • Lander and Riverton will participate from Frmeont County

    High School Cross Country

    • Lakota Nation Invite
      • Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens will participate from Fremont County

    College Volleyball

    College Golf

    • Central Wyoming at Otero Junior College

    Womens College Soccer

    • Central Wyoming at Trinidad State College 1 p.m.

    Mens College Soccer

    • Central Wyoming at Trinidad State College 11 a.m.

    College Rodeo

    • Central Wyoming College at Sheridan

    Sunday

    College Rodeo

    • Central Wyoming College at Sheridan
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.