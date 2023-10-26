Fremont County high school sports schedule Oct 26-28

(Fremont County, WY) – Every sport is in the post-season. Fremont County will be home to five post-season events. Two for football and the 1A, 2A, and 3A West regional volleyball tournaments.

Girls Swimming has last-chance meets today, with Riverton and Lander hosting their own. State Swimming takes place next week in Gillette.

Football has three teams in the playoffs. Riverton and Wind River have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, while Dubois is on the road. This week, County 10 has coverage of Riverton and Dubois. County 10 cannot provide a video stream of the game because the rights to post-season athletics in Wyoming have been sold to an out-of-state company. However, we will have a live video scoreboard on YouTube and Facebook.

The 1A and 2A West regional volleyball tournaments will happen in Riverton. Lander will host the 3A West. County 10 will have coverage on Saturday for Lander. This will be a scoreboard livestream with no video coverage. Riverton is the lone Fremont County team on the road. They will be in Green River.

Here is a look at what is happening with Fremont County athletics.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Thursday

Girls Swimming

Last Chance at Riverton 4 p.m.

Last Chance at Lander 4 p.m.

Friday

Football Playoffs

#4 Dubois at #5 Kaycee 2 p.m. Stream Live on YouTube Stream Live on Facebook

Lusk at #2 Wind River 5 p.m.

Evanston at #4 Riverton 6 p.m. Stream Live on YouTube Stream Live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack FM



Regional Volleyball

1A and 2A West at Riverton: Teams have first-round opponents, and teams will have two matches in the day with second-round opponents TBD. Updates will be provided when available.

Dubois vs Saratoga 11:30 a.m. (Middle School)

Shoshoni vs Big Piney 1 p.m. (Middle School)

Wind River vs Kemmerer 1 p.m. (High School)

St. Stephens vs Greybull 2:30 p.m. (High School)

Wyoming Indian vs Rocky Mountain 2:30 p.m. (Middle School)

3A West at Lander

Lander vs Powell 2:30 p.m. If Lander wins, they will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday. If they lose, they will play at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.



4A West at Green River

Riverton vs Jackson 1 p.m. If Riverton wins, they will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday. If they lose, they will play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.



Saturday

Regional Volleyball

1A and 2A West at Riverton: Stay tuned for upcoming matches.

3A West at Lander: Stay tuned for upcoming matches.

4A West at Green River: Stay tuned for upcoming matches.