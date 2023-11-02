Fremont County high school sports schedule Nov 2-4

(Fremont County, WY) – Two sports will conclude this week and possibly three depending on the results in football on Friday. In total six teams will be in action, two in each sport. State volleyball and state swimming will happen. Volleyball is in Casper while swimming is in Gillette.

The Lady Tigers will seek another state title in swimming they are looking for a three-peat. Lander and Green River are in the mix for the girls’ state swimming title.

Riverton and Shoshoni Volleyball represent Fremont County in Casper. The Lady Wolverines will have a tough road ahead of them as a four-seed from the west. Shoshoni will look to pull off an upset in the first round against Burns. State volleyball is a double-elimination tournament. However, if a team loses, they can not win a state title they can get either the consolation championship or third place.

Here is a look at what is happening in Fremont County!

Thursday

State Volleyball at Casper

Riverton vs Thunder Basin 1 p.m.

Shoshoni vs Burns 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Football

Southeast at Wind River 2 p.m.

Dubois at Little Snake River 2 p.m.

State Volleyball at Casper

Riverton vs TBD

Shoshoni vs TBD

Girls Swimming

State Swimming In Gillette Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County



Saturday

State Volleyball at Casper

Riverton vs TBD

Shoshoni vs TBD

Girls Swimming

State Swimming In Gillette Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County

