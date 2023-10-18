Fremont County sports schedule Oct 19-21

(Fremont County, WY) – Another sport will conclude their season this week with cross country heading to Cheyenne for the state meet. Lander and Riverton will be racing in the 3A classification while other teams from the country will race in the 2A ranks. Races will take place at the Cheyenne Country Club.

Football is in the final week of the regular season. Some teams will have their seasons come to an end this week, including Lander and Wyoming Indian. Shoshoni’s season wrapped up Tuesday. Dubois and Wind River will look to end the regular season strong before the postseason. Riverton will seek a win and a home playoff game this Friday. Girls swimming and volleyball conclude regular season action this week as well.

Central Wyoming College volleyball is heading for conference play this Friday and Saturday in Torrington and Cheyenne.

Advertisement

Here is a look at the schedule for Fremont County.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Thursday

Football

Advertisement

Shoshoni JV at Wyoming Indian 5 p.m.

#2 Wind River at Rocky Mountain 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Wind River at St. Stephens 5 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Dubois 5 p.m.

Lander at Pinedale 6 p.m.

Friday

Football

Advertisement

Worland at #4 Riverton 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Douglas at Lander 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M



Volleyball

Greybull at Shoshoni 5 p.m.

Hanna Elk Mountain at Wyoming Indian 5 p.m.

Dubois at Riverside 5 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wind River 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Riverton at the 3A East Conference Meet in Cody

Lander at the 3A West Conference Meet in Green River

College Volleyball

Advertisement

Central Wyoming at Eastern Wyoming 7 p.m.

Saturday

Football

#3 Burlington at #4 Dubois 1:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook



Volleyball

Cody at Riverton 1 p.m.

Shoshoni at Kemmerer 3 p.m.

Burlington at Dubois 5 p.m.

Ft. Washakie at Ten Sleep 5:30 p.m.

Cross Country

State Meet at Cheyenne Country Club 3A Boys at 10:30 a.m. 2A Boys at 11 a.m. 3A Girls 12 p.m. Ameya Eddy of Lander will look to repeat as the individual state champion 2A Boys at 12:30 p.m.



Girls Swimming

Riverton at the 3A East Conference Meet in Cody

Lander at the 3A West Conference Meet in Green River

College Volleyball

Central Wyoming at Laramie County Community College 2 p.m.