    Fremont County sports schedule Oct. 4-9

    Wyatt Burichka
    (Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County sports week will get started early with a rivalry game between Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens on the volleyball court. This was also the week the two teams were scheduled to clash on the gridiron but St. Stephens has forfeited that game.

    Volleyball has a few neutral site contests for Dubois and Lander as they will battle opponents from their conference or in their class. Wind River, Shoshoni, and Wyoming Indian will host matches this weekend and most will be on Saturday.

    Cross Country has entered the final week of the regular season. All teams that have cross country will head to Powell for the Powell invite. Before conference meetings happen in Fremont County.

    Football season is just three weeks out from postseason play. Everyone is still in the running for postseason play. Wyoming Indian though is ineligible for the postseason this season. The Wolverines travel to Douglas for a big game that can have sole control of their chances to host a home playoff game. The Lander Tigers and the Shoshoni Wranglers will most likely play for their season this week. While they would still be able to get into the postseason, a loss can make those odds harder on them.

    Check out what is happening with Fremont County athletics this week.

    *Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football and volleyball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week. 

    Wednesday

    Volleyball

    • Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens 5 p.m.

    Thursday

    Football

    • #3 Big Piney at Shoshoni 4 p.m.
    • Wyoming Indian at Cody JV 4 p.m.
    • Greybull at #2 Wind River 6 p.m.

    Girls Swimming

    • Riverton Triangular
      • Lander will also participate from Fremont County

    College Volleyball

    • Northwest College at Central Wyoming 7 p.m.

    College Golf

    • Central Wyoming at Lamar, Colorado

    Friday

    Football

    Volleyball

    • Green River at Riverton 6 p.m.
    • Wyoming Indian at Hanna Elk Mountain 4 p.m.
    • Conference Duals in Powell
      • Lander vs Thermopolis 12 p.m.
      • Lander vs Worland 3 p.m.
    • 1A Jamboree at Basin (Riverside)
      • Ft. Washakie vs Farson-Eden 10 a.m.
      • Dubois vs Upton 12:30 p.m.
      • Ft. Washakie vs Arvada Clearmont 2 p.m.
      • Dubois vs Saratoga 6 p.m.

    Cross Country

    • Powell Invite
      • Lander, Riverton, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County

    Womens College Soccer

    • Gillette College at Central Wyoming 1 p.m.

    Mens College Soccer

    • Gillette College at Central Wyoming 3:30 p.m.

    College Golf

    • Central Wyoming at Lamar, Colorado

    College Rodeo

    • Central Wyoming at Laramie County Community College

    Saturday

    • #4 Dubois at Casper Christian 12 p.m.

    Volleyball

    • Evanston at Riverton 1 p.m.
    • Wright at Shoshoni 10 a.m.
    • Wyoming Indian at Wind River 1 p.m.
    • Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni 4 p.m.
    • Conference Duals in Powell
      • Lander vs Lovell 9 a.m.
      • Lander vs Powell 3 p.m.
    • 1A Jamboree at Basin (Riverside)
      • Dubois vs Midwest 9 a.m.
      • Rock River vs Ft. Washakie 9 a.m.
      • Ft. Washakie vs Hulett 1:30 p.m.
      • Dubois vs Kaycee 3 p.m.

    Girls Swimming

    • Jackson at Lander

    College Volleyball

    • Central Wyoming at Gillette College 2 p.m.

    Womens College Soccer

    • Casper College at Central Wyoming 1 p.m.

    Mens College Soccer

    • Casper College at Central Wyoming 3:30 p.m.

    College Golf

    • Central Wyoming at Lamar, Colorado

    Sunday

    College Golf

    • Central Wyoming at Lamar, Colorado
