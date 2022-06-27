Special meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners Monday night

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will hold a special meeting tonight, June 27 at 5:30 pm for a public hearing on the proposed budget for FY 2022-23.

The meeting can be attended in-person at the Fremont County Courthouse or can be attended via Zoom. Click here to watch via Zoom. For audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information Meeting ID: 881 7379 4465 Passcode: 055108.

Below is the current agenda.

5:30 P.M.: PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FY 2022-23

A) E-911

B) FREMONT COUNTY