Recently graduated Shoshoni High School senior Hailey Donelson joined girls from across the northern part of Wyoming for the annual Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball game. Hailey Donelson returned a serve – ht/ Libby Ngo

The South jumped to a two-game lead 25-23 and 25-13 before the North broke through for a 25-19 win in game three.

Donelson is headed for Gillette College on a volleyball scholarship later this summer.

Advertisement