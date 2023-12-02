Lander Youth Volleyball to have a parent meeting on December 7

Press Release from Lander Youth Volleyball

(Lander, WY) – We will be having a parent meeting on Thursday, December 7 at 6:15 pm in the Lander Valley High School auditorium for those interested in learning more about AAU volleyball.

There are multiple AAU teams in Lander this year. This meeting is for 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th grade students. Shannon and I are excited to get started with volleyball for our girls.

Advertisement

We would love to have you and your kids at this meeting. If you know of anyone interested please pass this information along to them and we will see you on Thursday.