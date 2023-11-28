Cylie Honstein an Eastern Wyoming Lancer

Wind River senior Cylie Honstein has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in volleyball at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington.

The two-time all-conference selection was also action in rodeo and drama at Wind River.

She is an honor student, is on the student council, and a member of the FFA Chapter.

“For me, it wasn’t really a hard decision. I’ve always known that I wanted to go there,” Honstein said. “My family always went there. I went and practiced with CWC, and it just wasn’t a fit for me.

Honstein was a hitter, middle blocker, and kill leader for head coach Sarah Remacle’s Lady Cougars. Shoshoni’s Madi Ramage was blocked by Cylie Honstein and Allison Tidzump – h/t Randy Tucker

“I didn’t want to stay in Riverton,” Honstein said. “My family is in Torrington and unfortunately, my family is divorced so I don’t get to see them as much.”

Honstein plans to become a chiropractor after college.

“I’ve seen Kylie play all four years, but I also got to be her middle school teacher,” Remacle said. “Knowing this has been a passion of hers for a long time, made it really easy to help her with this goal. Reaching out to the coaches and getting her a tryout set up.”

Honstein joins an Eastern Wyoming Lady Lancer squad that was 10-21 overall in 2023, and 4-8 in conference play. Cylie Honstein drove the ball back on a Kemmerer hitter – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Head coach George Hamilton had a young team last season with 11 of the 14 players incoming freshmen.

Honstein’s size and athleticism should blend well at the JUCO level.

“She knew what she wanted when she came into the season. When she told me her goals I said those goals are great, now comes the work,” Remacle said. “I put everything in front of her from working after practice to having her do things at home. Telling her to start thinking about nutrition and being coachable at the college level is really important.”