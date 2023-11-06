More

    #Smiles: All-Conference volleyball sees many local athletes recognized

    (Fremont County, WY) – The All-Conference selections for volleyball were released that feature many Fremont County athletes. Every school saw one athlete earn all-conference honors. Head coaches voted on selections from around the state!

    All Conference:

    Dubois

    • Kenzi Day
    • Arianna Foster
    • Ava Joy
    • Keira Wadge

    Shoshoni

    • Morgan Donelson
    • Sway Fike
    • Abigail Jennings
    • Tania St. Clair

    Wind River

    • Cylie Honstein
    • Maggie Jensen

    St. Stephens

    • Saraka Gardner

    Wyoming Indian

    • Beth Kellum
    • America Oldman
    • Annalilla Sanchez
    • Anessa White

    Lander

    • Isa Bryd
    • Kyndal McFadden

    Riverton

    • Rylee Johnson
    • Emmi Weber

