Smiles: All-Conference volleyball sees many local athletes recognized

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.
(Fremont County, WY) – The All-Conference selections for volleyball were released that feature many Fremont County athletes. Every school saw one athlete earn all-conference honors. Head coaches voted on selections from around the state!
All Conference:
Dubois
- Kenzi Day
- Arianna Foster
- Ava Joy
- Keira Wadge
Shoshoni
- Morgan Donelson
- Sway Fike
- Abigail Jennings
- Tania St. Clair
Wind River
- Cylie Honstein
- Maggie Jensen
St. Stephens
- Saraka Gardner
Wyoming Indian
- Beth Kellum
- America Oldman
- Annalilla Sanchez
- Anessa White
Lander
- Isa Bryd
- Kyndal McFadden
Riverton
- Rylee Johnson
- Emmi Weber