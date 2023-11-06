Smiles: All-Conference volleyball sees many local athletes recognized

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fremont County, WY) – The All-Conference selections for volleyball were released that feature many Fremont County athletes. Every school saw one athlete earn all-conference honors. Head coaches voted on selections from around the state!

All Conference:

Dubois

Kenzi Day

Arianna Foster

Ava Joy

Keira Wadge

Shoshoni

Morgan Donelson

Sway Fike

Abigail Jennings

Tania St. Clair

Wind River

Cylie Honstein

Maggie Jensen

St. Stephens

Saraka Gardner

Wyoming Indian

Beth Kellum

America Oldman

Annalilla Sanchez

Anessa White

Lander

Isa Bryd

Kyndal McFadden

Riverton