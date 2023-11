A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County had two student-athletes selected for the Wyoming Coaches’ Association All-State Volleyball honors.

Both students come from a 2A school and are as follows:

Abigail Jennings – Shoshoni

America Oldman – Wyoming Indian

Congratulations! 🏐