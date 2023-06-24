Snapped: That sure was a lot of hail yesterday…

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton called for severe weather yesterday, and Mother Nature definitely obliged.

In addition to tornadoes reported in other parts of Wyoming, hail pummeled the region, with the NWSR reporting hail balls measuring up to two inches in Riverton and Lysite.