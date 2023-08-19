#snapped…Second Cutting

Randy Tucker
Like giant shredded wheat, round bales waited for pickup on 8 Mile Road - h/t Randy Tucker

The second cutting is well underway all across Fremont County.

A pair of pups enjoyed the ride to the field near Campbell’s Corner – h/t Randy Tucker
A crew at the honor farm gave the hay a little time to dry – h/t Randy Tucker
Making hay while the sun shines on 8 Mile Road – h/t Randy Tucker
