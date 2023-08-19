#snapped…Second Cutting Randy Tucker August 19, 2023 Like giant shredded wheat, round bales waited for pickup on 8 Mile Road - h/t Randy Tucker Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint The second cutting is well underway all across Fremont County. A pair of pups enjoyed the ride to the field near Campbell’s Corner – h/t Randy Tucker A crew at the honor farm gave the hay a little time to dry – h/t Randy Tucker Making hay while the sun shines on 8 Mile Road – h/t Randy Tucker Advertisement Related Posts #Snapped: Sun over Riverton #Snapped in Wind River Country - #Snapped: Lightning bolt over Lander #Snapped in Wind River Country - #Snapped: Ray Lake sunset #Snapped: Aerial shots of the 2023 Ethete Celebration #Snapped: ‘Paintbrush Heaven’ on Limestone Mountain #Snapped: Storm on the Horizon Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!