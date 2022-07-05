Smiles: Three LMS students placed in top ten at FBLA national competition in Chicago

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Chicago, IL) – The FBLA National Leadership Conference was held in Chicago from June 29 to July 2, and three Lander Middle School (LMS) students finished in top ten spots at the event, competing against middle school and junior high students from across the country.

Lyla Rounds placed 5th in Learning Strategies, Addison Rounds placed 5th in Career Research, and Zoe Szymanski placed 10th in FBLA Mission & Pledge.

h/t Josie Rounds photo h/t Josie Rounds photo h/t Josie Rounds photo h/t Andrew Borgialli, Wyoming FBLA photo h/t Andrew Borgialli, Wyoming FBLA photo h/t Andrew Borgialli, Wyoming FBLA photo



Students had to qualify at the state competition in March to earn the right to compete at Nationals.

“We are very proud of all of our LVHS and LMS competitors who earned the right to compete in Chicago,” commented LMS FBLA Advisor Josie Rounds.

“Placing in the top ten in the nation is an amazing accomplishment and we are proud of the hard work it took to do that. Placing three from Lander is a first for our organization and we are elated at the results. Thank you to the people and local businesses who supported our students in this venture.”

Well done Sabers!