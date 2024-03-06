Smiles: Three from Fremont made 3A Indoor Track & Field All-State

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has released the All-State honoree list for Girls/Boys 3A Indoor Track and Field, and among the recipients were three Fremont County student-athletes.

Avery Crane represented Lander Valley for the girls, while Reed McFadden from Lander Valley and Kaden Chatfield from Riverton were named for the boys.

The full list of 3A All-State recipients is below. h/t WCA h/t WCA



Way to represent Fremont County, athletes!