    #Smiles: Three from Fremont made 3A Indoor Track & Field All-State

    Kaden Chatfield driving for the finish line at States. h/t Frank Gambino / Wyopreps

    (Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has released the All-State honoree list for Girls/Boys 3A Indoor Track and Field, and among the recipients were three Fremont County student-athletes.

    Avery Crane represented Lander Valley for the girls, while Reed McFadden from Lander Valley and Kaden Chatfield from Riverton were named for the boys.

    The full list of 3A All-State recipients is below.

    h/t WCA
    h/t WCA


    Way to represent Fremont County, athletes!

