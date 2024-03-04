Smiles: Lander Middle School FBLA crew took 19 first place finishes at States

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.
(Lander, WY) – The Lander Middle school (LMS) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) squad competed against other middle school and junior high level FBLA members at the state conference in Douglas last week, and walked away some serious hardware.
The LMS FBLA collectively ended up with 19 first place awards, 8 second place awards, 11 third place awards, and 10 fourth place awards.
The full results are listed below.
Open Tests
- Basic Coding: 1st – Hadley Giesmann LMS
Testing Events
- Business Etiquette: 4th – Emery Michael; 2nd – Chloe Morey
- Career Exploration: 4th – Emery Michael; 3rd – Chloe Morey: 1st – Easton Freese
- Digital Citizenship: 4th – Colton Nielsen; 3rd – Jackson Vincent; 2nd – Ethan Bryce
- Exploring Computer Science: 3rd – Abi Jubber; 2nd – Ethan Bryce; 1st – Jackson Vincent
- Exploring Economics: 4th – Ethan Bryce; 3rd – Hadley Giesmann; 2nd – Jackson Vincent; 1st – Lachlan Gebhart
- FBLA Concepts: 4th – Julia Gutierrez; 3rd – Ty McWilliams; 2nd – Amelia Leonard; 1st – Easton Freese
- Financial Literacy: 2nd – Easton Freese; 1st – Ty McWilliams
- Interpersonal Communication: 4th – Colton Nielsen; 3rd – Amelia Leonard: 2nd – Ty McWilliams; 1st – Lachlan Gebhart
- Leadership: 4th – Corbin Eddy; 3rd – Amelia Leonard; 1st – Lachlan Gebhart
- Learning Strategies: 4th – Martha Gutierrez; 3rd – Hadley Giesmann; 2nd – Chloe Morey; 1st – Corbin Eddy
- Running an Effective Meeting: 4th – Hadley Giesmann, 3rd – Corbin Eddy
Performance Events
- Career Research: 3rd – Kim Weber; 1st – Amelia Leonard
- Critical Thinking: 3rd – Ty and Colton; 1st – Lachlan and Corbin
- Marketing Mix: 4th – Hadley Giesmann & Emery Michael; 1st – Chloe Morey & Abi Jubber
- Multimedia & Website Development: 1st – Julia Gutierrez and Martha Gutierrez
- Video Game Challenge: 1st – Ethan Bryce, Jackson Vincent and Easton Freese
Congratulations, Sabers!