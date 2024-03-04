Smiles: Lander Middle School FBLA crew took 19 first place finishes at States

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Middle school (LMS) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) squad competed against other middle school and junior high level FBLA members at the state conference in Douglas last week, and walked away some serious hardware.

The LMS FBLA collectively ended up with 19 first place awards, 8 second place awards, 11 third place awards, and 10 fourth place awards.

The full results are listed below.

Open Tests

Basic Coding: 1st – Hadley Giesmann LMS

Testing Events

Business Etiquette: 4th – Emery Michael; 2nd – Chloe Morey

Career Exploration: 4th – Emery Michael; 3rd – Chloe Morey: 1st – Easton Freese

Digital Citizenship: 4th – Colton Nielsen; 3rd – Jackson Vincent; 2nd – Ethan Bryce

Exploring Computer Science: 3rd – Abi Jubber; 2nd – Ethan Bryce; 1st – Jackson Vincent

Exploring Economics: 4th – Ethan Bryce; 3rd – Hadley Giesmann; 2nd – Jackson Vincent; 1st – Lachlan Gebhart

FBLA Concepts: 4th – Julia Gutierrez; 3rd – Ty McWilliams; 2nd – Amelia Leonard; 1st – Easton Freese

Financial Literacy: 2nd – Easton Freese; 1st – Ty McWilliams

Interpersonal Communication: 4th – Colton Nielsen; 3rd – Amelia Leonard: 2nd – Ty McWilliams; 1st – Lachlan Gebhart

Leadership: 4th – Corbin Eddy; 3rd – Amelia Leonard; 1st – Lachlan Gebhart

Learning Strategies: 4th – Martha Gutierrez; 3rd – Hadley Giesmann; 2nd – Chloe Morey; 1st – Corbin Eddy

Running an Effective Meeting: 4th – Hadley Giesmann, 3rd – Corbin Eddy

Performance Events

Career Research: 3rd – Kim Weber; 1st – Amelia Leonard

Critical Thinking: 3rd – Ty and Colton; 1st – Lachlan and Corbin

Marketing Mix: 4th – Hadley Giesmann & Emery Michael; 1st – Chloe Morey & Abi Jubber

Multimedia & Website Development: 1st – Julia Gutierrez and Martha Gutierrez

Video Game Challenge: 1st – Ethan Bryce, Jackson Vincent and Easton Freese

Congratulations, Sabers!