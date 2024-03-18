Smiles: Lander Valley High School FBLA sending 11 students to Nationals after State competition

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) FBLA crew had an amazing showing last week at the State competition in Laramie, which took place from March 13-15.

LVHS took 14 competitors to States, FBLA Advisor John Rounds told County 10, and of that crew 11 students placed in a variety of events.

Those students will now have the opportunity to compete at Nationals in Orlando, FL in June.

The students and categories are listed below.

1st Place Finishers

Mia Jubber – Client Service

Mia Jubber – Intro to Public Speaking

Ella Giesmann, Cira Hampton, Callie Morey – Digital Animation

Zoe Szymanski – Business Communication

Brianna Ong – Intro to Business Presentation

2nd Place Finishers

Zoe Szymanski – Intro to Business Communication

3rd Place Finishers

Connor Higginbotham, Ray Gribowskas, Lyla Rounds – Community Service Project

Madi Clancy, Taelor Worthey – American Enterprise Project

Open Event Placers

Joce Strom – 1st Impact of Social Media

Zoe Szymanski – 1st Business Principles

Ella Giesmann – 1st Java Programming

Congratulations, Tigers, and good luck at Nationals!