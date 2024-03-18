Smiles: Lander Valley High School FBLA sending 11 students to Nationals after State competition

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.
(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) FBLA crew had an amazing showing last week at the State competition in Laramie, which took place from March 13-15.
LVHS took 14 competitors to States, FBLA Advisor John Rounds told County 10, and of that crew 11 students placed in a variety of events.
Those students will now have the opportunity to compete at Nationals in Orlando, FL in June.
The students and categories are listed below.
1st Place Finishers
- Mia Jubber – Client Service
- Mia Jubber – Intro to Public Speaking
- Ella Giesmann, Cira Hampton, Callie Morey – Digital Animation
- Zoe Szymanski – Business Communication
- Brianna Ong – Intro to Business Presentation
2nd Place Finishers
- Zoe Szymanski – Intro to Business Communication
3rd Place Finishers
- Connor Higginbotham, Ray Gribowskas, Lyla Rounds – Community Service Project
- Madi Clancy, Taelor Worthey – American Enterprise Project
Open Event Placers
- Joce Strom – 1st Impact of Social Media
- Zoe Szymanski – 1st Business Principles
- Ella Giesmann – 1st Java Programming
Congratulations, Tigers, and good luck at Nationals!