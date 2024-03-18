More

    #Smiles: Lander Valley High School FBLA sending 11 students to Nationals after State competition

    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    h/t John Rounds

    A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

    (Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) FBLA crew had an amazing showing last week at the State competition in Laramie, which took place from March 13-15. 

    LVHS took 14 competitors to States, FBLA Advisor John Rounds told County 10, and of that crew 11 students placed in a variety of events.

    Those students will now have the opportunity to compete at Nationals in Orlando, FL in June. 

    The students and categories are listed below.

    1st Place Finishers

    • Mia Jubber – Client Service
    • Mia Jubber – Intro to Public Speaking
    • Ella Giesmann, Cira Hampton, Callie Morey – Digital Animation
    • Zoe Szymanski – Business Communication
    • Brianna Ong – Intro to Business Presentation

    2nd Place Finishers

    • Zoe Szymanski – Intro to Business Communication

    3rd Place Finishers

    • Connor Higginbotham, Ray Gribowskas, Lyla Rounds – Community Service Project
    • Madi Clancy, Taelor Worthey – American Enterprise Project

    Open Event Placers

    • Joce Strom – 1st Impact of Social Media
    • Zoe Szymanski – 1st Business Principles
    • Ella Giesmann – 1st Java Programming

    Congratulations, Tigers, and good luck at Nationals!

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.