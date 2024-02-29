Smiles: 12 Fremont County wrestlers selected for All-State

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the recipients of the All-State honors for wrestling, and among those selected for 2024 were four girls and eight boys from Fremont County.

The student athletes from Dubois, Wind River, Lander, Shoshoni and Riverton are listed below.

Girls:

Aaliyah Martin, Dubois

Molly Bornhoft, Wind River

Maggie Jensen, Wind River

Cora Remacle, Wind River

3A Boys:

Coaltyn Laird, Lander

Hunter Velarde, Lander

Zaryc Prosser, Riverton

Ryan Watson, Riverton

2A Boys:

Sammie Cyrus, Dubois

Wyatt Trembly, Dubois

Wiley Philleo, Shoshoni

Aidan Ruby, Wind River

The full All-State lists for each division that Fremont County competed in are below.

h/t WCA h/t WCA h/t WCA



Way, to represent Fremont County, wrestlers!