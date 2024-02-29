More

    #Smiles: 12 Fremont County wrestlers selected for All-State

    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    All-State recipient Hunter Smith-Velarde on the mat at the 2024 State competition. h/t Kinsley McClung photo shared by Tiffany Velarde

    A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

    (Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the recipients of the All-State honors for wrestling, and among those selected for 2024 were four girls and eight boys from Fremont County.

    The student athletes from Dubois, Wind River, Lander, Shoshoni and Riverton are listed below.

    Girls:

    • Aaliyah Martin, Dubois
    • Molly Bornhoft, Wind River
    • Maggie Jensen, Wind River
    • Cora Remacle, Wind River

    3A Boys:

    • Coaltyn Laird, Lander
    • Hunter Velarde, Lander
    • Zaryc Prosser, Riverton
    • Ryan Watson, Riverton

    2A Boys:

    • Sammie Cyrus, Dubois
    • Wyatt Trembly, Dubois
    • Wiley Philleo, Shoshoni
    • Aidan Ruby, Wind River

    The full All-State lists for each division that Fremont County competed in are below.

    h/t WCA
    h/t WCA
    h/t WCA


    Way, to represent Fremont County, wrestlers!

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.