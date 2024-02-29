Smiles: 12 Fremont County wrestlers selected for All-State

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.
(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the recipients of the All-State honors for wrestling, and among those selected for 2024 were four girls and eight boys from Fremont County.
The student athletes from Dubois, Wind River, Lander, Shoshoni and Riverton are listed below.
Girls:
- Aaliyah Martin, Dubois
- Molly Bornhoft, Wind River
- Maggie Jensen, Wind River
- Cora Remacle, Wind River
3A Boys:
- Coaltyn Laird, Lander
- Hunter Velarde, Lander
- Zaryc Prosser, Riverton
- Ryan Watson, Riverton
2A Boys:
- Sammie Cyrus, Dubois
- Wyatt Trembly, Dubois
- Wiley Philleo, Shoshoni
- Aidan Ruby, Wind River
The full All-State lists for each division that Fremont County competed in are below.
Way, to represent Fremont County, wrestlers!