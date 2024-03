A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the student athletes who earned 2024 All-State honors for 4A Basketball, and among the recipients are two from Riverton.

Darrick DeVries and Parker Paxton were Fremont County’s two All-State representatives, with the full list pictured below.

Congratulations, Darrick and Paxton, and go Wolverines!