Slightly cooler Saturday expected

(Fremont County, WY) – “Slightly cooler than normal across most of the Cowboy State today,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Highs today across the 10 range from 74 degrees in South Pass City to 87 degrees in Shoshoni. Details for your area can be viewed in the graphic below.

“Canadian wildfire smoke will create hazy conditions for central areas, with the worst being in eastern/northeastern parts of the state. Summer heat returns Sunday, with near-record heat expected Monday,” NWSR continued.

h/t NWSR