Shoshoni Town Council meets Tuesday; short agenda

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda begins with an executive session regarding real estate.

The council will then consider an animal permit for geese and a business license for Central Wyoming Landscaping as well as two retainage releases – one for Big Horn Roofing and another for Viper Underground.

Unfinished business includes a discussion about a Meet the Candidates event.

No public hearings, resolutions, or appearances by citizens are scheduled.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.