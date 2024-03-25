Shoshoni Town Council to meet with Wind River Transportation Authority director during regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

The agenda includes a public hearing regarding liquor license renewals for Lucky Five and Fast Lane.

The council will also hear a presentation from Wyoming.com.

There are three items listed under “new business”:

-Tim Nichols – Wind River Transportation Authority

-Streets

-Wyoming Outdoor Recreational Grant

The council will also hear reports from the public works department and the mayor and discuss Wyoming Community Gas and Burn Days.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

