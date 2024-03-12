Shoshoni Town Council to hear from Wind River Transportation Authority during regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

The agenda includes a public presentation from Bill Marcus regarding Amtrak.

The council will consider a resolution, a consumption permit for the 1984 Class Reunion, and lease agreements, then hear from Tim Nichols with the Wind River Transportation Authority.

There will be reports from the Shoshoni Police Department and the mayor before the meeting adjourns.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.