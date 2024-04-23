Two business license permits on Shoshoni Town Council agenda for regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

The agenda for the meeting includes an ordinance on the town credit card policy.

There will also be a public presentation by Ronald Ankeny regarding the “Mayor Letter” and “Censure.”

There are two business license permits on the agenda, for Tera Bauer and for Patrick Lookingbull of Lookingbull Construction.

New business includes:

-economic committee recommendations

–Wyoming Association of Municipalities delegate selection

The council will also receive a quarterly financial report from the town clerk and hear from the mayor about residency requirements.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the town YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are available.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.