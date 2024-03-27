Shoshoni rifle range committee seeking Wyoming Outdoor Recreation grant to help fund $100k resurfacing project

The Shoshoni Town Council authorized the mayor to sign a grant application for improvements to the local rifle range this week.

The collaborative grant from the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation would provide 80 percent of the funding required to resurface the facility parking area – and portions of the range itself, rifle range committee member Mark Nordeen told the council during a regular meeting Tuesday, explaining that parts of the range can get “nasty muddy,” causing problems for shooters.

The resurfacing project is estimated to cost $100,000, Nordeen said, asking the city to contribute $5,000 as well as in-kind labor to help support the 20 percent local match for the grant.

Advertisement

“It really supports our community,” he said, noting that the Shoshoni Rifle Club also plans to contribute $5,000 and additional labor to the effort.

Councilmember Bob Zent said the town could consider using economic development tax revenues as a source of funding for the project, which Mayor Joel Highsmith said would represent a “big improvement at (our) range.”

If the grant is awarded, Nordeen said work would likely begin in July.

For more information, call the Town of Shoshoni at 875-2515.

Advertisement