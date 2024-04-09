Shoshoni Town Council to hear from Wind River Transportation Authority during regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

The agenda for the meeting includes a presentation from Tim Nichols with the Wind River Transportation Authority.

Nichols was previously scheduled to address the council last month, but the presentation was postponed until this month.

Advertisement

There are also three items of new business on the agenda for Tuesday:

-water storage tank improvement and road access engineer selection

-sewer PER engineering selection

-employee handbook – tip policy

The council will hear a report from the Shoshoni Police Department, and the mayor will discuss spring cleanup.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

Advertisement