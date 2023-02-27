Shoshoni Town Council considers salary change ordinance on final reading Tuesday; public hearing first

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes an executive session regarding real estate.

The council will also hold a public hearing for the third and final reading of an ordinance requiring that salary changes for the mayor and council be made before the filing date for local primary elections.

Advertisement

Under unfinished business, the council will hear recommendations from its economic committee, which was formed to advise the mayor and council on the use of optional half percent excise tax revenues.

There are two items listed under new business:

-Sun Realty – real estate

-Certification of incumbency

Tuesday’ meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

Advertisement