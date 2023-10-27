Shoshoni High School student of the week: Zane Lucas

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Zane Lucas is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Zane is a Senior and participates in Shoshoni Hackers (STEAM Blockchain Group). He won 1st place team in Best for Wyoming category in 2021 Wyoming hackathon, 4th place team in 2023 Sprint Magic CTF (Capture the Flag) National challenge.

When asked what his favorite school subject was, Zane replied: “STEM, computers are limitless in capability, and I enjoy experimenting with them in various ways to find out what they can do.“

After high school, Zane plans to attend college and get a degree of some kind that will help him get the job he wants.

Zane was nominated by Mr Smith- STEM: “Zane is always a step ahead, always willing and able to help his classmates solve problems. He is an excellent problem-solver himself and it has been fun to watch him grow these last years.”

Zane is the son of Sarah Mclellan and Jackson Lucas.