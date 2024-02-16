Shoshoni High School student of the week: Ethan Tarango

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Ethan Tarango is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Ethan participates in Football, Wrestling, Soccer, and Student Council.

When asked what advice he has for younger students, Wyatt said, “Always seek greatness with everything you do, try your hardest to achieve your goals, and never give up on your dreams even if you have obstacles to overcome along the way.”

Advertisement

Ethan says his school is special because, “it has many different activities and programs for kids to be a part of, and it really knows how to guide their students towards a bright and successful future.”

After high school, Ethan plans on attending Casper College for a degree in Occupational Therapy.

Ethan was nominated by teachers Rapp and Mortimore:

Ethan is a bright and energetic student that brings joy and exuberance to the classroom. He enjoys puzzling out problems, especially the mathematical kind, and brings an infectious energy to the classroom. It’s been a pleasure to have him in my classroom the past few years! (Rapp)

Advertisement

Ethan is a very bright student who has great perseverance. He works hard in class and prioritizes his responsibilities well! (Mortimore)

Ethan is the son of Jennie and James Hadley, and Emmi and Waldo Tarango.