Shoshoni High School student of the week: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. He participates in Basketball, FFA, and 4-H.
Trevor was nominated by Mr. Wood: “In my class Trevor shows relentless motivation, hard work, and brings an uplifting spirit. It not only shines in the weight room but also inspires his peers. Trevor’s dedication and positive energy make teaching a joy, and I’m proud to see him recognized. Trevor’s unwavering dedication, positive influence, and commitment to uplifting others will undoubtedly make a significant and positive impact on society in the future. Congratulations, Trevor, you truly deserve this honor!”
What advice do you have for younger students?
Get your stuff done no matter what is going on in your social life
What are your plans after high school?
Go to college and get a degree in business management marketing
What is your favorite school subject or activity and why?
Probably history cause i love hearing about our past and all the facts about everything
Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Mr. Slack cause he helps me out with everything and he’s a real down to earth person
Who is your role model? What have you learned from them?
My dad. I’ve learned everything from him especially my work ethic
What makes your school special?
Its small so you get that hands-on education that most people really need
Trevor is the son of Brian Williams and Susan Hoffman.