Shoshoni High School student of the week: Trevor Williams

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Trevor Williams is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. He participates in Basketball, FFA, and 4-H.

Trevor was nominated by Mr. Wood: “In my class Trevor shows relentless motivation, hard work, and brings an uplifting spirit. It not only shines in the weight room but also inspires his peers. Trevor’s dedication and positive energy make teaching a joy, and I’m proud to see him recognized. Trevor’s unwavering dedication, positive influence, and commitment to uplifting others will undoubtedly make a significant and positive impact on society in the future. Congratulations, Trevor, you truly deserve this honor!”

What advice do you have for younger students?

Get your stuff done no matter what is going on in your social life

What are your plans after high school?

Go to college and get a degree in business management marketing

What is your favorite school subject or activity and why?

Probably history cause i love hearing about our past and all the facts about everything

Who is your favorite teacher and why?

Mr. Slack cause he helps me out with everything and he’s a real down to earth person

Who is your role model? What have you learned from them?

My dad. I’ve learned everything from him especially my work ethic

What makes your school special?

Its small so you get that hands-on education that most people really need

Trevor is the son of Brian Williams and Susan Hoffman.

