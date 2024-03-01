Shoshoni High School student of the week: Lacoda Kiser

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Lacoda Kiser is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School.

Lacoda participates in Wrestling, Track, Military Science, and Upward Bound. She has won awards for All Conference in Wrestling, Honors Student, All-American Bronze from National Wrestling, 6th and 3rd at State Wrestling, and nominated for NWCA/USMC All-american award.

When asked about advice she’d give younger students Lacoda said: “I advise younger students to try new things and explore their options because sometimes taking those opportunities can benefit your life.”

Her favorite school subject is science. “My favorite subject is science because I enjoy learning about how genetics work and I like doing labs because they are hands-on making the current subject fun to learn about.”

“After high school, I plan to attend a community college in Wyoming to get my associate’s and pre-veterinarian degrees. After achieving that, I plan on moving to a bigger out-of-state university where I will earn my doctorate in veterinary medicine.”

Lacoda was nominated by Mrs. DeWitt:

“Lacoda Kiser has been a great addition to Shoshoni the last few years. She has helped start and grow the girls’ wrestling program, even taking 2nd place at this year’s Ron Thon. She also takes her academics very seriously and is preparing for college next fall. When she is not doing things through the school she will always greet you with a smile at her job at Fast Lane. Her future plans are to become a vet and I have no doubt she will succeed!!“

Lacoda is the daughter of Jamie Kiser and Chad Baumann.